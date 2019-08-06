Ramsland, Breschi bring home titles for Aberdeen Dive Team

Aberdeen divers Rocky Ramsland and Sophia Breschi each beat out a large field of competitors to win the Central Maryland Dive League Championship for their respective age groups at the North St. John’s Swim Club in Ellicott City.
Ramsland, 14 years old, completed his 6th straight undefeated season, extending his unbeaten streak to 36 dive meets in the CMDL. After a slow start on his first dive, Ramsland executed his final four dives perfectly en route to a convincing victory.
Ramsland’s two twisting dives excited the large crowd and produced some of the loudest cheers of the meet. After a tremendous backward 1 ½ somersaults in pike position, he performed a forward 1 ½ with a full twist and a backward 1 ½ with 1 ½ twists and received excellent scores. Ramsland’s final dive was an Inward 1 ½ in pike position to seal the win in the 13-14 boys division.
Breschi, 15 years old, had an incredibly busy day as she spent the morning at the Harford County Swimming Championships where she is also a top swimmer. She then made it to Ellicott City in the afternoon where she was taking on girls 2-3 years older and who had more diving experience. Breschi, however, is also a top gymnast and her gymnastics skills translated to the diving board where she won her second straight championship in just two years as a diver.
Just like Ramsland, her best dives were her twisting dives. After completing a forward double and backward double somersault, she then performed a forward somersault with 2 twists followed by a backward somersault with 2 ½ twists. Her final dive was an Inward 1 ½ somersault where she received the highest scores ever on that dive to secure her victory.
Aberdeen had many other great performances. Cecilia Park (11-12 girls) fell just short in her quest to also repeat as the CMDL champion, finishing in second place to one of her chief rivals. Park had her highest scores on her forward 1 ½ somersaults and backward somersault with 1 ½ twists.
Two other divers also made it to the podium with fourth place finishes. Kaden Duncan continued his impressive season in the 11-12 boys age group and Lindsay Shank followed up her victory in the novice championship meet with another solid performance in the 13-14 girls age group.
Eight other Aberdeen divers qualified for the exclusive dive meet which hosts the best divers in the Central Maryland area. Thomas Shank (7-8 boy), Bella Breschi (11-12 girl), Tanner Shugart (11-12 boy), Sara Busch (13-14 girl), Alex Clement (13-14 boy), and Nikki Bayles (15-18 boy) all participated and dove very well in their events. William Ames (7-8 boy) and Ava Darling (15-18 girl) also qualified based on their successful season but were unable to attend.
For information on joining the Aberdeen Dive Team for the 2020 season, please contact Aberdeen Dive Coach Rick Culbertson at 610-585-5798 or r2culbert@aol.com.