Ramsland, Breschi bring home titles for Aberdeen Dive Team

Breschi, 15 years old, had an incredibly busy day as she spent the morning at the Harford County Swimming Championships where she is also a top swimmer. She then made it to Ellicott City in the afternoon where she was taking on girls 2-3 years older and who had more diving experience. Breschi, however, is also a top gymnast and her gymnastics skills translated to the diving board where she won her second straight championship in just two years as a diver.