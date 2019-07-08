Aberdeen dive team beats Crofton for second win

The Aberdeen Dive Team improved to 2 – 1 on the season Saturday with a 52-32 victory over visiting Crofton. Six Aberdeen divers won their respective events en route to their second straight win and Aberdeen’s Rocky Ramsland broke the league record for the third consecutive meet.

Isabella Riley won the first event of the meet in the 7-8 girls age group and Sadie Paukovits had her best meet and finished in third place. For the boys, Spencer Bakke and William Ames tied for second place as Aberdeen took a 10-8 lead after the 7-8 age groups.

Crofton dominated the 9-10 age group with a 16-2 run and took 24-12 lead. Charlotte Clement and Kevin Ames contributed to Aberdeen’s scoring with third place finishes.

Aberdeen Dive Team member Cecilia Park completes a dive during Saturday's home win over Crofton.

Bella Breschi and Adaliah Fountain finished second and third in the 11-12 girls division, but Crofton extended their lead to 29-16. Aberdeen went on to win the final five events to pull away with the victory. Kaden Duncan started the comeback by winning the 11-12 boys age group with Tanner Shugart taking third place.

The 13-14 girls had their second straight 1-2-3 sweep as Sara Busch took first place. Nya Minott had her personal best score in finishing second and Georgia Riley took third place.

Ramsland won the 13-14 boys with his league record of 280.70 points after posting records of 249.65 in the first meet and 274.10 in the second meet. Ramsland started diving at age 7 and dives during the winter months at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He scored an incredible 72 points on a Backward 2 ½ somersaults and 60 points on a Backward 1 ½ somersaults with 1 ½ twists. Alexander Clement took another second place finish for Aberdeen as they took a 39-32 lead.

Sophia Breschi also had her personal best score and took first place in the 15-18 girls age group. Breschi had her highest scores on a Backward somersault with 2 ½ twists and the addition of an Inward 1 ½ somersault helped to increase her overall score. Ava Darling took second place in the girls division and Nikki Bayles had his best meet of the season and captured his second straight first place finish in the 15-18 boys age group.

For information on joining the Aberdeen Dive Team or for diving lessons, contact Coach Rick Culbertson at r2culbert@aol.com.