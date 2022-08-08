Aberdeen Dive Team’s Beckett Lessard, Cecilia Park and Rocky Ramsland win youth state diving championships

Three Aberdeen Dive Team divers brought home state championships from the Central Maryland Dive League championship meet last week at the Padonia Park Swim Club in Cockeysville.

Beckett Lessard, Cecilia Park and Rocky Ramsland each won their respective events and age groups against divers from 13 teams across Maryland.

Lessard, from Bel Air, started off Aberdeen’s impressive showing with a victory in the 8 and under group, beating out 16 other boys. Lessard secured his win on his last dive, a back somersault with a full twist.

Aberdeen diver Cecilia Park executes a twisting dive during her championship performance at the Central Maryland Dive League championship meet last week at the Padonia Park Swim Club in Cockeysville. (Courtesy of Laura Ames)

Park, a Joppa resident, extended her winning streak to 14 meets in a row with another great performance against 18 other girls ages 13-14. The competition was close after the first two rounds, but Park pulled away in the third round with an amazing forward, double somersault. Park then finished up with a forward 1½ somersaults with one twist and her best dive, a backward somersault with 1½ twists.

Ramsland, who lives in Rising Sun, was the highlight of the meet as he dominated the boys 15-18 age group, en route to his eighth straight title. He extending his win streak to 46 meets in a row.

Performing the most difficult dives of the meet, Ramsland impressed the crowd with his amazing display of flips and twists. Ramsland took the lead for good in the second round with a forward 3½ somersault. He followed that up with a back 2½ somersaults and reverse 2½ somersaults, both drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

Ramsland’s last dive was risky, never being performed at this level before. The dive was a full-twisting, forward 2½ somersaults. Ramsland soared high into the air and performed the dive with precise execution and a perfect entry into the water to secure the victory.

Aberdeen Dive Team's unbeaten diver, Rocky Ramsland, displays perfect form before entry into the water during last week's championship meet. (Courtesy of Laura Ames)

Aberdeen had a number of other strong finishes. Zoe Lessard, who took first place last year, just missed going back-to-back, but was happy to finish second.

Nick Jones completed an impressive first season by finishing in fourth in the highly competitive 15-18 boys age group, and after eight years, Ava Darling finished her diving career with a fifth-place finish among 21 girls in the 15-18 age group.

Another group of Aberdeen divers fared well at the Novice Championships held at Forest Hill Swim Club in Ellicott City.

Keaton Hawkins won the 6-and-under boys age group. In the 8-and-under groups, Rebecca Korboi finished in second place in the girls division, while Lincoln Bakke had a fifth-place finish for the boys.

In the 9-10 boys age group, Aberdeen had the largest participation of divers. Dominic Winder finished in second place, William Ames took third place and K.O. Korboi placed fourth. Adam Larson, Spencer Bakke and Chase Clark all finished in the top 10.

Charlotte Clement completed her most successful season with a third-place finish in the 11-12 girls age group. Sarah Clark landed in 12th place in the 13-14 girls division as she improved steadily throughout the season and Kevin Ames had a strong finish with another third place for Aberdeen.