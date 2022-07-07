Aberdeen Dive Team sweeps meets, improves to 3-0

The Aberdeen Dive Team swept a pair of meets last week to remain undefeated (3-0) for the 2022 season. The wins came over the Dulaney Dive Team, 50-21, and the Forest Hill (Ellicott City) Dive Team, 48-36.

In the first meet, host Aberdeen jumped out to a quick 16-0 lead thanks to the Lessard and Korboi siblings. Zoe and Beckett Lessard continued their winning streaks by dominating the 8 & under girls and boys age groups, respectively. Rebecca and Khessel Korboi took home second place finishes to help out the Aberdeen scoring.

Dulaney tightened things up in the 9-10 age group with a 13-1 run to close the gap to 17-13. Spencer Bakke chipped in with the lone point for Aberdeen. The lead remained at four points, 22-18, after the 11-12 age group dives, as the teams traded wins. Aberdeen’s Keana Duncan claimed her first victory in the girls division.

Cecilia Park extended her winning streak to nine straight going back to last year as she won the 13-14 girls age group. Kevin Ames followed up by winning the 13-14 boys age group to stretch the lead to 32-21, heading to the last two events.

Aberdeen finished the meet the same way they started, by going on an 18-0 run to end the scoring. Ava Darling got it started with another first place finish while Sara Busch and Nya Minott completed the sweep.

Beckett Lessard performs a front dive during last week's home meet. (Courtesy of Laura Ames)

The boys also swept their division as Rocky Ramsland continued his seven-year winning streak (over 40 dive meets) in the Central Maryland Dive League. Ramsland, who competes on a national level, executed some of the highest difficulty dives ever on the one-meter board, which included a forward 3 and a half somersaults, a reverse 2 and a half somersaults, and back 1 and a half somersaults with 1 and a half twists.

Newcomer and trampoline expert Nick Jones had another impressive performance en route to a second-place finish and Kaden Duncan took home third place to finish the scoring.

Aberdeen’s other win came on the road over Forest Hill in Ellicott City.

Once again, the Lessard twins and the Korboi siblings got Aberdeen off to an early lead of 14-4 in the 8 & under age group. Zoe Lessard extended her winning streak to 10 in a row and Rebecca Korboi finished in third place.

Then, Beckett Lessard won the boys division while Khessel Korboi had his best meet of the season and finished a close second in a crowded field.

Forest Hill pulled within a point, 14-13 with a sweep of the 9-10 girls age group, but the Aberdeen 9-10 boys bounced back with a sweep of their own to extend the lead to 23-13. After getting injured in the warm-ups, Bakke showed some incredible courage by working through his injury and taking first place. Newcomers Kessely Korboi and Dominic Winder finished second and third, respectively, for Aberdeen.

Forest Hill took their first lead of the meet, 27-26, in the 11-12 age group with a 14-3 run. Charlotte Clement had her best scoring meet ever as she salvaged a second-place finish for the Harford County team. Aberdeen came back with a 10-3 run in the 13-14 age group to give the locals the lead for good. Park continued her long winning streak and Ames won for the second meet in a row as Aberdeen went ahead 36-30.

Darling and Busch finished second and third, respectively, in the 15-18 girls age group to make the score 40-35 with one event to go. Ramsland and Jones sealed the victory for Aberdeen with a flurry of flips and twisting dives that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

For information on joining the Aberdeen Dive Team for the 2023 season, contact Head Coach Rick Culbertson at 610-585-5798 or r2culbert@aol.com.