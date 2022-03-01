Jordan Stiemke’s 30 points lead C. Milton Wright boys basketball past Aberdeen, 66-59, in regional semifinals

The C. Milton Wright boys basketball team outlasted visiting Aberdeen Monday night for a 66-59 win in a Class 3A North Region II semifinals.
The Mustangs (17-7) outscored the Eagles (15-7), 41-26, over the final two quarters to advance into Wednesday’s regional final at Kenwood.
The Mustangs opened the game with energy and a tough defense that gave Aberdeen trouble. The Eagles couldn’t make a shot, open or contested, as the Mustangs scored 12 straight. The Eagles’ top scorer, Tylan Bass, was held scoreless in the quarter.
“We did a lot of talk about, Tylan wasn’t going to beat us and we weren’t going to let Donovan [Peyton] beat us,” Mustangs coach Jon Stefanides said. “The last two times we played them they made, I think it was 13 3s and nine 3s. We said we’re not going to let that happen and I think we wore them down because they couldn’t get open the way they wanted to.”
A pair of Artarus Brown free throws with 2:19 left in the opening quarter were Aberdeen’s first points. Peyton’s 3-point basket was Aberdeen’s first field goal and the Mustangs’ lead was 12-5 with 1:30 to play.
Aberdeen added seven more points over the final 90 seconds, closing with a Peyton 3-pointer at the buzzer, tying the game at 12.
“It’s a competitive game, they’re good players, they’re all athletes, we’re all athletes, we all put the shoes on,” CMW senior Jordan Stiemke said. “So, if we don’t do our part something like that is going to happen and it was a battle.”
A Ru Mubia basket gave Aberdeen its first lead, 14-12, but CMW’s Jordan Tuttle got hot and on his three straight, 3-point baskets, the Mustangs surged ahead, 21-17.
Aberdeen jumped back ahead after straight points from Bass for a 24-21 lead.
Mubia and Jazae Jones (combined 13 points in the quarter) made baskets to stretch Aberdeen’s lead to 30-23. Peyton closed the half with another buzzer 3-pointer pushing the lead to eight, 33-25, at the half.
Aberdeen was ahead 41-34 when the Mustangs stormed back led by Stiemke. Stiemke scored five straight points and Rocco Polesovsky added a basket to tie the game at 41.
Peyton (16 points), however, added his fourth 3-pointer and Jones added a two, Aberdeen’s third buzzer-beater in as many tries, to send the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a 46-41 lead.
The game was tied at 54 with three minutes left. Stiemke, who led all scores with 30 points, put CMW ahead and Tuttle added a basket for a 58-54 lead with 2:07 to play.
Dylan Sander scored for CMW to push the lead to six, until Mubia, who led Aberdeen with 19 points, made a 3-pointer with 36.7 seconds left.
Aberdeen had another try seconds later but Bass (11 points) saw his attempt partially blocked by Polesovsky, who was then fouled and sent to the line for a 1-and-1. The Mustangs were a perfect 6-for-6 at the line down the stretch to seal it.
“They played a diamond-and-two and they were covering Tylan Bass and Donovan Peyton, we hadn’t seen that yet,” Eagles coach Bill Jones said. “We made the adjustments that were too late for it, so they basically decided to take away our two leading scorers and they did a good job of it.”
Bass scored 31 and 23 points, respectively, in Aberdeen’s earlier wins over the Mustangs.