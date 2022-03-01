Jordan Stiemke’s 30 points lead C. Milton Wright boys basketball past Aberdeen, 66-59, in regional semifinals

“We did a lot of talk about, Tylan wasn’t going to beat us and we weren’t going to let Donovan [Peyton] beat us,” Mustangs coach Jon Stefanides said. “The last two times we played them they made, I think it was 13 3s and nine 3s. We said we’re not going to let that happen and I think we wore them down because they couldn’t get open the way they wanted to.”