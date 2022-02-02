Aberdeen boys basketball outlasts C. Milton Wright for 69-64 win

The Aberdeen Eagles boys basketball team outlasted host C. Milton Wright Tuesday night for a 69-64 win.
The victory pushes Aberdeen, 12-3 overall, to 9-1 atop the Chesapeake Division of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, while the Mustangs slipped to 7-3 in the division and 10-7 overall.
”We’re trying to just win the next game and were preparing for the next game. So Friday we play Joppatowne and we will forget about tonight’s game,” Eagles coach Bill Jones said. “It’s exciting to try to get Aberdeen back on top where we belong, so, we’re having fun.”
The Eagles were having fun at the start, running out to a 10-3 lead just three minutes into the game. Both teams were getting multiple shots on each possession, but Aberdeen was getting the better of it early on.
CMW overcame the slow start behind Rocco Polesovsky. The senior guard scored nine points in the quarter as the Mustangs cut into the lead, trailing 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Aaron Redman scored seven points in the second quarter for CMW, which took its first lead, 24-23, midway through the frame, but Tylan Bass, who led all players with 31 points, drained a 3-point shot to push Aberdeen back on top, 26-24.
A pair of 3-point baskets from Aberdeen’s Darion Parris (eight points) had Aberdeen out front, 32-27, but CMW closed the half with five straight points. Redman nailed a 3-pointer and Jordan Tuttle added a basket to send the game to the half, tied at 32.
“I think as a team, in the first half rebounding was an issue, but second half, we were scoring, rebounding, playing defense,” Eagles senior point guard Donovan Peyton said. “We just pressed up on everybody and that’s what led to us winning the game.”
The Eagles did much of what Peyton said, but it was CMW that came out of halftime on a role. Jordan Stiemke, who came in averaging 23.7 points per game, was limited to two first half points. Stiemke, though, opened the second half with a dunk, the first of eight unanswered points from the Mustangs.
The eight-point lead was the Mustangs’ largest as Aberdeen opened the second half with three empty possessions.
Out of a timeout, Bass scored seven straight points putting Aberdeen back on top, 42-40. CMW answered with another eight-point run (48-42), but Aberdeen and Bass (nine points in the quarter) scored the final seven to lead by a point, 49-48, at the end of three.
Bass and Peyton both made steals and converted them into baskets to keep Aberdeen ahead, 57-50, early in the fourth quarter.
Bass’ fourth and final 3-pointer pushed the Aberdeen lead to its largest, nine, 60-51, midway through the quarter.
Aberdeen did have trouble at the free throw line. The Eagles missed the front end on three straight one-and-one opportunities. CMW took advantage and had the deficit down to five, 60-55, with 3:22 left. Aberdeen was 3-for-12 from the line in the quarter.
The Mustangs got within two, 62-60, but a pair of Tyseaun Rodgers steals and layups helped Aberdeen open the lead back out to eight, 68-60.
CMW got baskets from Dylan Sander and Tuttle, while Bass added a free throw to end the scoring.
Peyton finished with 10 points and five assists, while Artarus Brown (eight rebounds) and Rodgers both scored seven points.
“I think it still comes down to being able to understand game situations,” Mustangs coach Jon Stefanides said. “We had three straight turnovers again at the end, but that’s where the difference is. It’s just our turnovers, we made two bad passes and we had our pocket picked and those things happen.”
Sander led CMW with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Stiemke finished with 14 points and two steals. Polesovsky scored 11 points (all in first half) and he added four assists.