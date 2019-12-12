Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Aberdeen vs. C. Milton Wright boys basketball | PHOTOS By Matt Button Dec 12, 2019 | 9:43 AM Aberdeen's boys basketball team edged C. Milton Wright in double overtime on Tuesday night. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS All Harford Football 2019 Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports 2019 All Harford Boys Soccer The 2019 All Harford Boys Soccer team By Matt Button Dec 5, 2019 2019 All Harford Girls Soccer All Harford Cross Country 2019 1A Volleyball Championship - Patterson Mill vs Smithsburg 3A Boys Soccer State Final Between Wilde Lake and C. Milton Wright Girls Class 1A Soccer Final - Patterson Mill vs. Loch Raven Patterson Mill vs Colonel Richardson volleyball semifinal Centennial vs Aberdeen Football Advertisement