Aberdeen boys basketball uses a fast-paced style that averages nearly 80 points a game during 6-2 start

Score a basket on the Aberdeen boys basketball team and you’re playing with fire.

“We trade three for two. You score two, we’re going to get three,” Eagles coach William Jones said.

Advertisement

But miss a shot and things could get scary quickly.

“If we stop you two in a row, that means we’re going to get six or possibly nine,” Jones said.

Advertisement

Aberdeen has raced to a 6-2 start to the season thanks in part to the team recognizing and playing to its strength.

“Getting down the floor and going,” senior Artarus Brown listed as Aberdeen’s strength. “We’re a very athletic team. If someone scores, we’re going to get right out and go right away, every time.”

Aberdeen's Artarus Brown, right, races upcourt with the ball after forcing a turnover against Patterson Mill's Andrew Pape during a game on Dec. 16. Aberdeen is 6-2 so far this season led by a fast-paced style that has the Eagles averaging 79.1 points a game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Eagles average 79.1 points over their first eight games. They’ve topped 100 twice in wins over Bel Air and North East. Their season-low was 58 points in their outing against Dunbar at the Overlea Christmas Tournament. However, Aberdeen showed it can adjust to different styles and beat the Poets by four.

Still, it’s the fast-paced game where Aberdeen excels.

“We use that to our advantage because a lot of teams don’t like to get out and run,” senior Tylan Bass said. “We always have energy on both sides.”

In order to pull that style off, a lot of work was needed.

“During the offseason, we did a whole lot of running so we could be prepared to beat teams off effort,” Bass said. “Getting up and down the floor, when we get a rebound, everybody is running, trying to get a layup.”

Aberdeen went 15-6 last season, losing to C. Milton Wright in the Class 3A North Region II semifinals. The Eagles lost one starter but picked up a big transfer to fill the hole when sophomore Kenny Hunter came over after starting as a freshman at Joppatowne.

Advertisement

“We heard Kenny was coming and he’s a legit college prospect in two years,” Jones said. “When he came, he filled in for the one starter we lost last year. Our expectations will always be to win a region and state championship, but when Kenny showed up and we saw his skill level, it’s all attainable.”

Hunter said he enjoys playing in Aberdeen’s style.

“Just the pure excitement of the offense and defense,” he said. “The game is fast, there’s never a dull moment. Every moment is fast, high-paced and having fun on the court.”

Aberdeen's Tyseaun Rodgers moves between Patterson Mill's Jackson Wheeler, left, and Kai Gibson on a drive to the hoop during a game on Dec. 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Aberdeen started 1-2 with the losses coming to Kenwood and Calvert Hall. It’s won five straight, including over Dunbar and National Christian at the Overlea tournament, as the team starts to jell.

“We had a rough start our first game, but after that, we bounced back, playing good competition,” Brown said. “Everyone is trying to work together, play together and get to know each other more.”

As the new kid on the block, Hunter said he didn’t have many issues fitting in.

Advertisement

“I fit in very well. Our offense isn’t something that’s hard to grasp, but I just play together with the team and in the motion of the offense,” he said. “I can’t say I had to prove myself, but I feel I did. Gaining trust by playing smart and making the right decisions.”

Hunter has added another option to Aberdeen’s stable to talented scorers.

“We got a lot of motions plays,” Bass said. “One night I’ll be on, another night Artarus will be on or Kenny. So it’s whoever is feeling it that night, we’re going to keep getting him the ball.”

With the talent available to him, Jones wanted to make sure his group was tested. He lined up a daunting nonconference schedule that he hopes will make his team better to make a postseason run.

“We decided as a coaching staff to upgrade the schedule,” he said. “We opened up with Kenwood, who was a region champion last year and we lost by seven. Then we played Calvert Hall, we played National Christian, Dunbar. We’ll play Parkville — which is arguably the best public school team in the state — we’ll play Mervo. Then in our conference, we play Patterson Mill twice, Fallston won a region last year.

“We’re not hiding from anybody, we’re not ducking from anybody. I think wit this group, even if we went into the playoffs at 10-10, I feel this group could be as good as anyone in 3A.”