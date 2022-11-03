Bel Air field hockey cruises to 3A North Region II title with 10-0 win over Aberdeen

Bel Air's Paige Feick eyes the corner of the Aberdeen goal and sends her shot into the cage in Wednesday's Class 3A North Region II championship game against Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Bel Air field hockey team won the Class 3A North Region II championship in dominating fashion Wednesday. The Bobcats won easily, 10-0, over Aberdeen and the game featured a running clock in the first quarter that ended with a 6-0 lead.

“What a great group,” Bobcats coach Megan Lukasavage said. “Sophia Harrison and Paige Feick are playing excellent games every time you put them out on the field. Maggie Ermentrout has such poise in front of the goal,”

Ermentrout got the scoring started for Bel Air and it took five minutes to get it done. Aberdeen sophomore goalie Nevaeh Kelly was solid early on as Bel Air pressure and shots came quickly after the starting whistle.

Aberdeen's Lizzie Pegg, right, makes the stop on defense as Bel Air's Maggie Ermentrout closes in during the Class 3A North Region II championship game at Bel Air on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I was expecting immediate aggression, so I was sort of prepared for that,” Kelly said.

Feick assisted on the goal, but it was nearly another five minutes before the Bobcats scored again. In the empty minutes, Bel Air had three corners with the third producing the goal. Olivia Bannan banged in the goal with Feick adding another assist.

A very short time later, 34 seconds to be exact, Bannan scored again on a penalty stroke. The stroke awarded when an Aberdeen defender had the ball hit her body to keep it out of the goal.

It was almost 11 minutes to score three goals, a number matched over the final 2:30 of the period.

Maddie Hauff, one of seven seniors, scored her only goal with an assist from Ermentrout, while Feick scored the final two with powerful shots, both unassisted.

Aberdeen had a number of good free hits from Abby Moore, but the Eagles just couldn’t generate any offense.

The Bobcats added four more goals in the second quarter. Sara McCullough scored the first goal, unassisted, and Emmy Gagnon scored her only goal with an assist from Sam Sellers.

Aberdeen's Ty Omodho takes the ball up the field with Bel Air's Delaney McDermott closing in on defense during the Class 3A North Region II championship game at Bel Air on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

McCullough added her second unassisted goal and Morgan Hennigan provided the final goal unassisted with less than a minute to play in the half.

“I think we’ve been working really hard all season, we started really early at the end of summer to get where we are,” senior Delaney McDermott said. “We’ve all been coming together as a team instead of playing as individuals and it makes me really happy. I’m really proud of everyone.”

The Bobcats used the third quarter to work on passing, while in the fourth quarter they moved to the goal, without any more scoring.

Aberdeen put a charge in its offense that led to three consecutive corner opportunities that led to their first shots. Bobcats goalie Norah Delaney made two saves.

Kelly, in the Aberdeen goal, was much busier with 13 saves.

“I think we did pretty good, we did kind of lose our heads a little bit, but we got back into the game, we were trying our very best out there and I’m very proud of my team,” Kelly said.

Bel Air plays Friday in a 3A state quarterfinal with opponent, time and place to be determined.