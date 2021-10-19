2021 Harford Golf Tournament | PHOTOS

North Harford senior Zach Wilcox and Aberdeen junior Erica Honadel won the boy’s and girl’s titles, respectively in the 2021 Harford County tournament at Geneva Farm Golf Course in Street Monday, October 18, 2021.
North Harford golfer Zach Wilcox shares a laugh with the others in his group as he watches his shot sail down the fairway during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadel watches her shot drop on the green during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Knowing he finished well, C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid runs to hug his coach Cathy Sostak after finishing his round during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Patterson Mill golfer Brandon Palen takes his shot from the sand trap and gets his ball onto the green during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Harford Tech golfer Aurora Walters watches her tee shot sail down the fairway during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
C. Milton Wright golfer Jack Geyer watches his tee shot sail down the fairway during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Havre de Grace golfer Ben Brzozowski watches his tee shot sail down the fairway during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Patterson Mill golfer John Harrison watches his shot drop on the green as he and his group finish their round during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
C. Milton Wright golfer Jack Geyer watches his shot roll toward the hole after a putt during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Harford Tech golfer Aurora Walters watches her tee shot sail down the fairway during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid watches his shot sail to the green during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Havre de Grace golfer Ben Brzozowski takes a moment before taking his putt during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Patterson Mill golfer John Harrison watches his putt roll toward the hole as he and his group finish their round during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid watches the others in his group take their shots before stepping up to the green for his putt during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadelwatches her putt roll toward the hole during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadelwatches her putt roll toward the hole during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday, October 18, 2021.
Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadel watches her shot sail to the green during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadel watches her putt bounce across the green as she takes her shot during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
North Harford golfer Zach Wilcox shares a laugh with the others in his group after taking his shot during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
North Harford golfer Zach Wilcox, left, and Patterson Mill's Brandon Palen talk about the contour of the green before the take their shots during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
Aberdeen golfer Erica Honadel checks the contour of the green before she takes her putt during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
North Harford golfer Zach Wilcox watches his shot sail down the fairway during the Harford County golf championship tournament at Geneva Farm Monday October 18, 2021.
