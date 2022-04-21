Chase Supensky excels in clutch moments as No. 4 Towson baseball blanks No. 13 Dulaney, 3-0

Towson High’s second baseman Ryan Boice (17) is congratulated by teammates after his 7th inning home run over the left field fence increased the lead against Dulaney High to 2-0. Towson High beat Dulaney High, 3-0. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Towson pitcher Chase Supensky thrives under the pressure.

The crafty left-hander hasn’t gotten much run support this season, but that hasn’t shaken his confidence.

Advertisement

Supensky was stellar against No. 13 Dulaney, throwing seven innings of four-hit ball in the fourth-ranked Generals’ 3-0 win Wednesday. General second baseman Ryan Boice had a clutch solo homer in the seventh to provide some breathing room in what was until then a one-run game.

“I didn’t throw a whole lot of strikes as I normally do but I was working around it,” Supensky said “It wasn’t a huge problem for me. I kind of like those close games. It’s more fun to pitch in a close game to me than a blowout.”

Advertisement

Towson pitcher Chase Supensky threw a shutout Wednesday against Dulaney. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Supensky struck out six batters and allowed just one walk on 88 pitches. He was able to battle back from several 3-1 counts and kept Dulaney hitters off-balance for most of the game. He retired seven consecutive batters during one stretch.

Towson (6-1, 5-1 Baltimore County) managed to score a run in the first inning on a wild pitch but then struggled to get much offense going against Dulaney right-hander Nate Farlow, who also threw a complete game.

“That’s the Chase we’re used to,” Towson coach Shawn Tormey said. “He’s amazing. Every game he pitches we expect to win. We wish we could score more runs for him. He’s always in those high-pressure situations because we seem to score in dribs and drabs. He just commands the mound.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Towson center fielder Justin Mealey had a diving catch on the warning track in the sixth on a hard-hit ball by Dulaney’s Bryce Palarea that kept the Generals ahead.

Towson's Ryan Boice (17) is congratulated by teammates after his seventh-inning home run Wednesday against Dulaney. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Towson finally rallied in the seventh with a pair of insurance runs. Boice led off with a towering homer to left field that quelled any hopes of a comeback for the Lions (7-4, 5-2).

“I had a pretty [bad] at-bat the one before, but he left a fastball high and in and that’s my spot,” Boice said. “Having that one-run lead is kind of scary. They’re a good team and we have some history with them as well. We really wanted that win and said to my boy [Tariq Talley], ‘Hey Rico, this is my time.”

Two batters later, Noah Korman singled. After Farlow got catcher Andrew Steinbacher to pop out to center, first baseman Sam Bayne also managed a base hit. Bayne got caught up in a rundown between first and second, which allowed Korman to score the Generals’ third run when the throw to home plate was too late.

Dulaney High School pitcher Nate Farlow pitched a complete game but took the loss Wednesday against Towson. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Supensky got into a bit of a jam in the bottom half of the seventh, allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base. However, he settled down and struck out the next two hitters to earn the win.

Advertisement

Farlow, a sophomore, was also impressive for Dulaney, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and no walks on 76 pitches in a solid performance.

“Both teams played very well,” Dulaney coach Zach McElroy said. “Things didn’t go our way. We misplayed a couple of balls. They executed with guys on base. That’s baseball. Chase is a good pitcher.”