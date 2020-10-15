Aberdeen IronBirds having another movie night; Casper on the big screen at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

The Aberdeen IronBirds are having another ‘Movie Night’, featuring Casper on Saturday, October 31st at 5:30 p.m.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets start at $5, with tickets available at $10 with a choice of a popcorn or candy bag and soda can/water bottle included in purchase.
Children ages 3 and under do not require a ticket, but the event is PRE-SALE ONLY. Tickets will not be sold on the day of the movie at the stadium. No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the stadium as well.
Lawn chairs are not permitted in the ballpark, but guests are welcome to bring beach towels or blankets to sit on the field or sit socially distanced in the stadium seating.
This ‘Movie Night’ will be capped at 250 guests, so don’t hesitate.
In addition to bringing your print at home ticket, which will be available through a link emailed to you after purchase, the IronBirds will also have an RSVP list of all movie ticket purchasers at the front gates.