John Carroll boys lacrosse passes early season test, beating Fallston, 8-7, in overtime on Collin Thomson’s winner

Don Reynolds called it a character win. He was proud to watch his John Carroll boys lacrosse team thrust into adverse situations, one after another, and gracefully handle each.

“Everything that we try to do with our guys is about the next play,” he said. “These are young men and we’re playing a kids’ game. We try not to make it bigger than what it is. ... The biggest thing you’re trying to teach kids is to be able to go through a moment like that and go to the next moment. Not just sit there and sulk.”

The way John Carroll responded in those moments helped the Patriots improve to 2-0 after closing an 8-7 overtime win against Fallston — a game that repeatedly looked like theirs to lose.

Patriots attacker Collin Thomson put home the decisive goal with 44.5 seconds left in overtime. He deservedly high-stepped his way toward the sideline in celebration after watching his fair share of shots ping off the iron or go wayward most of the night.

John Carroll's Collin Thomson drives toward the goal with Fallston's Owen Karantonis staying ready on defense during Tuesday's game. Thomson scored the game-winning goal in overtime. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Thomson tallied a hat trick, good for a team best. Midfielder Logan Boltz added two more. Senior Connor Coolahan mustered 14 saves in net

The final 90 seconds of regulation and what bled into the three needed minutes of extra time could have accounted for an entire game’s worth of excitement, action and intrigue.

It started with John Carroll two-men down due to penalties with under two minutes to go.

Cougars junior Owen Karantonis intercepted a pass deep in their own zone and took a solo mission up the left side. He flipped the ball to sophomore midfielder Tim King who put home what could have been the deciding point at 6-5.

Not quite.

Twenty-four seconds later, Fallston struck again. This time it was junior attacker Greg Hoer who gave the Cougars a two-goal lead. Enough to put the game away in regulation? Again, not enough.

John Carroll cut the deficit with 26 seconds left courtesy of sophomore attacker Jackson Harcarik, giving the Patriots a sliver of life. They scored the equalizer with 10 ticks remaining.

“With a good team like that, you can’t relent at all,” Fallston coach Patrick Mull said. “This will be a good lesson for us. We’re going to be that much better for it.”

Fallston grabbed momentum back to open overtime and held onto it for dear life. The Cougars just couldn’t net the one they needed most, missing three potential game-winners.

Mull mentioned he might have liked to see a few different looks when Fallston had a two-man advantage late in regulation. Without any timeouts, he didn’t feel confident in calling anything the group hadn’t reviewed enough prior — as can be the nature of opening-day games.

Falston was paced by four goals from Lucas Hurlburt and two more from Chris King. Midfielder Aiden Dixon won 9 of 20 faceoffs, including 7 of 8 in the first half. And Landon Mills saved 18 shots for the Cougars.

The third-year coach huddled his team for an extended period after the final buzzer.

“[I told them] I’m just proud of the fight,” he said. “This was our first game and we’ve only been practicing for a couple weeks. That’s a good team. We wanted to test ourselves and we got tested. ... But I am through the moon with how our guys played. I think unfortunately we kind of took our foot off the gas.”

Reynolds reflected similarly on the heavyweight bout that took place Tuesday night. He and Mull agreed on the long-term benefits of playing through the nail-biter.

“We told the guys from the beginning of the year that nothing was going to be easy this year,” Reynolds said. “And that’s exactly how we want it to be. To be two-men down and get a stop, that’s just who we are.

“We’re going to face a ton of adversity in the best league in America this year. I think this shows that we’re going to be able to get through it and grow. ... The staple of the program going forward is what you saw from them in the way they competed tonight.”

While Fallston struck first, John Carroll followed with three straight goals. Early on, the Patriots handled much of the clock and forced the visiting Cougars into tough shots.

Fallston responded by knotting up the score at 3 heading into halftime and the teams remained locked in a back-and-forth struggle leading to the frantic final minutes.