Miracle League in Harford County for children with special needs opens for spring action

The Miracle League of Harford County ball field was in full action last weekend as Miracle League players, with buddy assistance, played softball on the new field off Schucks Road in Churchville.
The Miracle League was founded by Tom Walls and his family with the idea of providing children and adults of all abilities the chance to pay baseball. The program is not exclusive to Harford County residents; individuals of the special needs community who want to play ball are invited no matter where they live.
The Miracle League has scheduled their next time on the field for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Anyone interested in having a family member play can fill out the player registration form on the league’s website, miracleleagueharford.org.
Individuals from The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, the Harford Center and John Archer School will be invited to play on the field on weekdays. Saturdays are reserved for families to participate, according to the website.