No. 11 Patterson Mill strikes early and often to open season with 15-1 win at Century

Forgive Patterson Mill coach Jeff Horton if he looked a little confused. He actually had to use three pitchers in a game; something he’s not used to doing.

Horton and his new-look Huskies made the trip to Century in Carroll County on Wednesday and used a four-run first to build a lead they would never relinquish in a 15-1 win over the Knights in the softball season-opener for both schools.

Last year, ace pitcher Madison Knight, The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro softball Player of the Year now playing a Syracuse, took care of all the pitching for Horton and the Huskies. This year the Huskies are doing it a little differently.

“It’s been at least 10 years as a coach that I’ve used three different pitchers in the same game,” Horton said. “This might end up being the new Patterson Mill.”

Sophomore starter Lily Baldwin pitched three innings and gave up the only run that the 11th-ranked Huskies would allow in the first. In the fourth, sophomore Audrey March took over and worked two innings before giving way to senior Alyssa Miller for the sixth and seventh. The trio combined to allow only seven hits and struck out 11 Knights.

Patterson Mill's Audrey March pitches against Century in fourth the inning Wednesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

At the plate, the Huskies showed their aggressiveness right from the beginning, playing small ball to manufacture runs. Sophomore Mackenzie Knight led the game off with a single. She stole second before scoring on a throwing error to give Patterson Mill a 1-0 lead. Sophomore Savannah Reedy singled two batters later, scoring Kaylyn Pulket to run the score to 2-0.

March then singled to left field in the next at-bat, scoring Reedy. After a groundout moved her to third, a Lilly Hofmeister single scored March to make it 4-0 just a half inning in.

Century got one back in the bottom of the first. With two outs and no one on, Kayla Malloy beat out an infield single. She scored on Century’s only extra-base hit of the day when catcher Emma Zuckerman doubled.

Century junior pitcher Jordan Currie settled down in the second, but her defense betrayed her. After Knight reached on a throwing error that put her on second base, the Huskies used her speed again to steal third. Pulket plated her to make it 5-1.

Patterson Mill's Mackenzie Knight, left, avoids a tag by Century catcher Emma Zuckerman to score in the second inning of Wednesday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill’s pitching just kept getting stronger. Meanwhile, the offense just kept scoring in the last three innings, when they used some timely hitting and some Century miscues to score 10 runs.

“This season is going to be a lot different, and I feel like we’ve jelled as a team, and we’ve earned each other’s trust,” Reedy. “It’s been hard to adjust [without Madison]. She was the glue that kind of held us together, now we all have to work together more to achieve our goals.”

For the Knights, the game was a learning experience.

“This is a really young team, and we’re going to have bad innings,” Century coach Kim Perdue said. “I think we played with them for a few innings. I think Jordan pitched well, but we made some big-time mental errors behind her. We’ll learn from this loss to a good team and we’ll be better for it in the end.”