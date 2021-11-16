(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 15, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Bel Air and Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air and Huntingtown come together for team cheer prior to a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Anaiah Lewis goes to the ground to make a play on the ball against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air players console each other as Huntingtown's team rushes the court on the opposite side to celebrate their 3-0 win during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Kayden Hardenbrook digs a balll hit by a Huntingtown opponent during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air players cheer from the bench following a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Kayden Hardenbrook tries to block a hit by Huntingtown's Alyssa Nuthall during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Ava Meyer sets the ball for a teammate against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air teammates celebrate a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air players (foreground), along with their Huntingtown opponents and court officials pause for the national anthem before a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Jaydn Betters attempts to block a shot by Huntingtown's Alyssa Nuthall during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Lexi Bell digs a Huntingtown serve in front of teammate Autumn Grimsley (14) during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Mackenzie Springer (9) and her Bel Air teammates celebrate a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Kennedy Hardenbrook tries to put a kill between Huntingtown blockers Shelbey Willson and Megan Hollinshead (11) during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air and Huntingtown take the court for player introduction before a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal Bel Air's Mackenzie Springer gets ready to serve to Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement