Bel Air vs Huntingtown volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS

Bel Air players cheer from the bench following a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Nov 15, 2021
Bel Air and Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Bel Air and Huntingtown come together for team cheer prior to a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Anaiah Lewis goes to the ground to make a play on the ball against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air players console each other as Huntingtown's team rushes the court on the opposite side to celebrate their 3-0 win during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Kayden Hardenbrook digs a balll hit by a Huntingtown opponent during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air players cheer from the bench following a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Kayden Hardenbrook tries to block a hit by Huntingtown's Alyssa Nuthall during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Ava Meyer sets the ball for a teammate against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air teammates celebrate a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air players (foreground), along with their Huntingtown opponents and court officials pause for the national anthem before a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Jaydn Betters attempts to block a shot by Huntingtown's Alyssa Nuthall during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Lexi Bell digs a Huntingtown serve in front of teammate Autumn Grimsley (14) during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mackenzie Springer (9) and her Bel Air teammates celebrate a point against Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Kennedy Hardenbrook tries to put a kill between Huntingtown blockers Shelbey Willson and Megan Hollinshead (11) during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air and Huntingtown take the court for player introduction before a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air's Mackenzie Springer gets ready to serve to Huntingtown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
