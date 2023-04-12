No. 8 Patterson Mill softball gets to star pitcher Maddy Burns early, holds on for 1-0 win over No. 12 Fallston

Patterson Mill softball coach Jeff Horton got a new watch, one that measures his steps and his heart rate. Tuesday was probably the wrong day to break it out for the first time.

“My assistant coach is a nurse, so we were comparing our heart rates,” Horton said. “Mine was pretty high, so we were joking about that.”

Advertisement

Horton and his young Huskies scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and made it stand up for a 1-0 win over host No. 12 Fallston (1-3, 1-3) in a key Upper Chesapeake Athletic Conference game.

No. 8 Patterson Mill (5-0, 4-0) won despite a terrific outing by Fallston pitcher Maddy Burns. The junior, who has committed to Villanova for softball, struck out 13 batters with the first-inning run the only blemish on her record.

Advertisement

Lilly Hofmeister led Patterson Mill with a double and an RBI single, while Fallston’s Kaelyn Higley contributed two singles.

The game was stopped for a little over a half an hour in the bottom of the fourth inning when Fallston’s Tricia Armstrong was injured sliding into second base. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for a possible concussion and neck injury.

It didn’t take Patterson Mill long to get the offense going. Huskies sophomore Mackenzie Knight led off the game with a single to left field. Burns then settled down, striking off Kaylyn Pulket and Savannah Reedy, before walking Audrey March. Hofmeister then singled to center field to score Knight for a 1-0 lead. Burns struck out Paige Caprinolo to end the rally.

“At practice yesterday, we talked about attacking,” Hofmeister said. “When I got up to bat, I knew I was going to attack early in the count. I got a ball to hit and just drove it.”

Fallston had several chances to score, advancing a runner to second base in the first, fourth and sixth innings, but the Huskies’ pitching and defense buckled down each time and stranded the runners there.

“Everybody has kind of written us off,” Horton said. “I’ve talked to umpires and they’ve told me that they didn’t expect us to be this competitive. For all these years, we’ve been trying to build this program. Now, people are seeing that what we are building is real.”

Last year, the Huskies relied on pitcher Madison Knight, a two-time Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year and Mackenzie’s older sister who is now at Syracuse University, to dominate on the mound. She did exactly that, leading the team to the state finals.

This year, the formula has been different. The Huskies rely on a tough defense and pitching by committee. On Tuesday, sophomore Lilly Baldwin pitched the first three innings, sophomore March the fourth and the fifth and senior Alyssa Miller the final two innings. So far, the formula has worked.

Advertisement

“They keep the hitters off pace just enough,” Horton said. “It gives me a heart attack, but they’ve been able to sustain and hit their spots. Just the change between righties and lefties and changing their release points. It’s been working for us.”

For Burns and the Cougars, the game came down to missed opportunities.

“It’s a little disappointing,” Burns said. “Some of our hits weren’t falling where we wanted them to fall. We picked it up towards the end, but we just didn’t get those timely hits, and you can’t score if you don’t get those.”

Patterson Mill 1, Fallston 0

PM 100 000 0 – 1 5 1

FAL 000 000 0 – 0 5 1

Advertisement

Baldwin, March (4), Miller (6) and Hiebler; Burns and Frist. 2B: PM – Hofmeister.