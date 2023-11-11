Harford Tech boys soccer strikes quick, holds on for 1-0 win over Liberty in Class 1A state semifinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Tech boys soccer got the needed offense out of the way early against Liberty in Saturday’s Class 1A state semifinal, scoring a goal nine minutes into play.

The rest of the game, the Cobras found a winning formula — a quality mix of attacking and defending that secured a 1-0 win over the Lions for a chance at the program’s first state title.

Harford Tech (12-4-1) takes on unbeaten Allegany, a winner over Perryville in Saturday’s other semifinal, for the state championship next week. All the boys and girls state title games will take place Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

After senior defender Demayne Trotter headed home Aiden Warren’s corner kick in the early stages, the Cobras showed just how much they wanted another crack at a state title. In 2021, they lost a heartbreaker to Parkside, 1-0, in their first title game appearance.

“That game was back and forth and could have gone either way. We were fortunate the ball bounced our way one more time than [Liberty] and our guys grinded it out,” Harford Tech coach Mike Dempsey said. “It wasn’t our best game, but sometimes you just got to find a way to win to move forward.”

Quality work down the left side led to the Cobras’ goal.

Brendan Coldiron made a short run before sending a through ball to Ben Kiedrowski down the left side. He carried it closer to the end line before sending a low cross to the near post that Liberty goalie Arjun Singh steered out for a corner kick.

Warren aimed the corner at the far post and Trotter got his head on it. Singh was there to secure it, but he was past the goal line when making the grab.

Harford Tech protected the lead impressively but was unable to find the insurance goal. It turns out it wasn’t necessary.

The Lions had their chances, but the Cobras’ back line featuring center backs Trotter and Ethan Prevost and flanks Brayden Chryst and Chase Pomilla didn’t budge. Goalie Brendan Strieb was flawless in making four saves.

With 29 minutes left to play, Strieb turned away a free kick by Lucas Britos that was cleanly struck from 25 yards. With 7:49 remaining, the Lions connected three passes, the last inside the penalty area to Connor Clapper, whose take from 15 yards went just wide.

Warren, a junior midfielder and team captain who played a poised game in the middle to help the Cobras maintain control and limit the Lions’ counter attacks, was already thinking about next week.

“We’re looking forward to Allegany and this training next week has to be focused. We’re going to be ready,” he said.

For Liberty, which finishes with an 8-7 mark, the season was a testament to staying fully invested. Coach Donnie Kwedar was appreciative.

“I’m proud of my guys — they just worked hard all season,” he said. “We started off 2-6 and just rallied. Every day, we just came to work so I’m happy and proud of them. [Today] was unfortunate, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Goals: HT — Trotter

Assists: HT — Warren

Saves: L — Singh 5; HT — Strieb 4

Half: HT, 1-0