Playing shorthanded no problem for C. Milton Wright boys soccer in 4-1 win over rival Bel Air

Bel Air's Cameron Class, from left, fights for a header against C. Milton Wright's Brooks Benson and goalie Jake Adams. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Potential disaster turned into a character-building win for C. Milton Wright boys soccer against its biggest rival, Bel Air, on Monday.

Not only did the host Mustangs lose their one-goal advantage with 27 minutes to play, they also lost starting goalkeeper and captain Jake Adams after he was sent off with a red card.

Down a player with backup goalie Dylan Sander filling in capably, C. Milton Wright scored three unanswered goals to claim a gutsy 4-1 win in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.

The Mustangs, who got a sensational one-goal, three-assist performance from senior forward Matt Luk, won their sixth straight to improve to 7-2 on the season. Bel Air falls to 6-4.

The game-winning goal, coming with 15 minutes to remaining, best depicted the Mustangs’ poised play in the trying time. With the ball on the left side just past midfield, Luk found Aiden Whitmore making a diagonal run to the far post. Luk put a pass on his foot and Whitmore promptly finished from 6 yards as the Mustangs reclaimed the lead.

While the Bobcats unsuccessfully tested Sander a couple times with balls sent to the middle, the Mustangs tacked on two more goals off Luk corner kicks as he scored one and Sam Dragunas put the last one in from in front to cap the big win.

“We’ve gotten better every game as the season has gone on and now to have that kind of adversity and come back from that and put three more goals up, it was something to watch. I couldn’t be more proud with a great team effort,” Mustangs coach Eric Riedlbauer said.

Luk, whose precise corner kick set up the Mustangs’ first half goal by Axel Lorentzen, teamed with Whitmore to show the consistent strides the team has made with the pivotal second goal.

“I had the ball in the middle and had time to turn and I saw Whit making that diagonal run and just played him,” he said. “There was multiple times in the first half where he made the run and I didn’t play him. We just suggested it at halftime and this time I saw him and played a ball over the top and he got a good touch and finish.”

The Bobcats started the game strong and had chances in the penalty area that went for naught with fine play from Adams and the Mustangs defense.

C. Milton Wright's Aiden Whitmore, left, battles Bel Air's Noah Jett, left, for the ball in first half Monday. Whitmore eventually scored the go-ahead goal in the Mustangs' win. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After falling behind, they came out strong for the second half to get the tying goal when Galen Klisiewecz’s corner kick skimmed off Ben Sellers before Noah Jett pounced on it on the goal line.

After the game, Bel Air coach Dom Rose challenged his team to regroup.

“If your goal is to win a state championship then you just got to keep working. One game doesn’t define your season — it just means are we going to grow from it or we going to let it define us,” Rose said.

Both teams return to league play with 6:45 p.m. games on Wednesday. C. Milton Wright travels to Patterson Mill, while Bel Air hosts Harford Tech.

Goals: BA -- Jett; CMW -- Lorentzen, Whitmore, Luk, Dragunas

Assists: BA -- Sellers; CMW -- Luk 3

Saves: BA -- Cooper 5; CMW Adams 3, Sander 1

Half: CMW, 1-0