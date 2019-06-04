Youth's Benefit Elementary mohawks

MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS /
Youth's Benefit Elementary School Physical Education teachers Tim Lacock, left, Jake Gabler, center, and Zach Douglas gather for one last photo before getting their new mohawk hairstyles. They agreed to have their hair cut into a mohawk as a challenge for students for Jump Rope for Heart.
Physical Education teacher Jake Gabler,front, starts to get a little nervous and have second thoughts about his decision to have his hair cut into a mohawk as fellow teacher Tim Lacock puts the cover around his neck during Thursday's assembly at the school. The assembly was for the three physical education teachers to keep good on their promise of shaving their heads into a mohawk to celebrate the students raising just over $50,000 for the Jump Rope for Heart event.
Students at Youth's Benefit Elementary School raised a record setting $50,265 in this year's Jump Rope for Heart event exceeding their $45,000 goal. So to keep good on their promise, three Physical Eucation teachers at the school shaved their heads into a mohawk style haircut.
Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS