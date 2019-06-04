Maryland Harford County

Youth's Benefit Elementary mohawks

Students at Youth's Benefit Elementary School raised a record setting $50,265 in this year's Jump Rope for Heart event exceeding their $45,000 goal. So to keep good on their promise, three Physical Eucation teachers at the school shaved their heads into a mohawk style haircut.

Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS
