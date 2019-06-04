Youth's Benefit Elementary mohawks

MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS /

Physical Education teacher Jake Gabler,front, starts to get a little nervous and have second thoughts about his decision to have his hair cut into a mohawk as fellow teacher Tim Lacock puts the cover around his neck during Thursday's assembly at the school. The assembly was for the three physical education teachers to keep good on their promise of shaving their heads into a mohawk to celebrate the students raising just over $50,000 for the Jump Rope for Heart event.