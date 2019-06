Alex Haskins of Joppa watches Tuesday's World Cup match between Team USA and Belgium at the Main Street Oyster House in Bel Air.

Taylor Ruzicka, left, Jeff Wise, center, and Abby Faust, staffers at Looney's Pub in Bel Air, are decked out in red, white and blue for the Team USA-Belgium World Cup match Tuesday.

Bel Air bars and restaurants were standing-room only Tuesday afternoon as fans watched Team USA take on Belguim for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. The USA lost, 2-1, in overtime.

Photos by David Anderson, Aegis staff