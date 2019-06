Sarah Kronsberg helps young swimmer Thomas Perez with his technique as he participates in the Wil Brady Swim-A-Thon at the Fallston Swim Club Wednesday.

A few photos of Fallston Fins swimmer Wil Brady greet folks as they arrive at the Fallston Swim Club to participate Wednesday's Wil Brady Swim-A-Thon.

The passage of time has not dimmed the interest and enthusiasm the members of the Fallston Fins youth swim team have for swimming laps to raise money to honor the memory of 8-year-old Wilson Brady and his mother Katie. The sixth annual swim-a-thon in their memory was held Wednesday at The Fallston Club.

Matt Button | The Aegis Baltimore Sun Media Group