TED HENDRICKS | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

On Friday morning, the new heroin overdose tally sign along Route 40, next to the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Station in Edgewood, shows that in just 14 days this year three deaths are suspected from the drug. A similar sign is outside the Northern Precinct Station in Jarrettsville, and a third is expected to be placed in front of the Sheriff's Headquarters in downtown Bel Air during the coming week.