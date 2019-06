Mike Henry, an organizer for the event, gives instructions to volunteers before the Tomato Run 5K at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Saturday.

Brittany Decatur and Christy Brewer warm up after making the drive from Frederickburg, Va., to compete in the Tomato Run 5K at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Saturday.

This year marked the inception of the Tomato Run 5K, created by RSP Live which also started the "Run For Your Lives" zombie 5K. Inspired by a Spanish run, La Tomatina, runners attempt to make it to the finish line without getting pelted by any of the more than 2,000 pounds of tomatoes.

Scott Serio | Patuxent Publishing