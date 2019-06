MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS

Before Thursday's Thanksgiving Day dinner got underway, a special presentation was made honoring the late Rich Holly, who along with Don Osman, helped start the annual Thanksgiving Day event. From left, City Council President Dave Glenn, Don Osman, Karen Holly and Havre de Grace Chief of Staff Steve Gamatoria, gather for a photo after the presentation during the Community Projects of Havre de Grace Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Havre de Grace Community Center Thursday.