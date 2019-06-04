Maryland Aegis

Storybook trail at Deerfield Elementary School

A team of Edgewood Middle School students, in collaboration with Edgewood High School technology students and a grant from the Harford County Education Foundation built a storybook trail on the campus of Deerfield Elementary School in Edgewood. Students got to exlore the new trail Wednesday afternoon. 

photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
