Storybook trail at Deerfield Elementary School

Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun
A group of students pauses to read the next few pages of the book "Where the Wild Things Are" as they enjoy the new storybook trail at Deerefield Elementary School in Edgewood Wednesday afternoon. A team of Edgewood Middle School students, in collaboration with Edgewood High School technology students and a grant from the Harford County Education Foundation built the storybook trail.
Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun
Terry Gagne, left, an eighth grade teacerh at Edgewood Middle School, talks with a few students as they set out on the new storybook taril at Deerefield Elementary School in Edgewood Wednesday afternoon. A team of Edgewood Middle School students, in collaboration with Edgewood High School technology students and a grant from the Harford County Education Foundation, built a storybook trail on the campus of Deerfield Elementary School.
photos by Matt Button / The Aegis