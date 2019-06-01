Southampton Middle oyster reef ball project
Seventh graders at Southampton Middle School constructed oyster reef balls out of concrete while learning about the Chesapeake Bay and the oyster population. Students along with members of the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland built 18 of the reef balls which will eventually be stocked with oyster larvae and deployed into the bay.
Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS
