ShopRite Bag for Hunger

A host of local officials came out to the Klein's ShopRite store on Main Street in Bel Air to participate in the Bag for Hunger event, part of the ShopRite Partners in Caring Day. Every Klein's ShopRite donates a minimum od $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank, to be used to support food initiatives in the communities served by each store. Since its inception in 1999, the ShopRite Partners in Caring program has donated more than $43 million to local food banks across the Northeast.