Shine a Light on Recovery vigil

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Pastor Craig McLaughlin, right, is joined by Carol Frontera, President of the Close Foundation, as he leads those gathered for Saturday night's Shine a Light on Recovery program at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air in an opening prayer. The event was held held to raise awareness of substance abuse and to remember those who died from it in Harford County.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Vickie Jett holds her granddaughter tight as they watch some of the public service announcements during Saturday night's Shine a Light on Recovery program at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Folks gatherd at the Tent at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air Saturday evening for the Shine a Light on Recovery program to raise awareness of substance abuse and to remember those who died from it in Harford County.
Matt Button | Aegis staff Baltimore Sun