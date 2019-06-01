Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Shine a Light on Recovery vigil

Folks gatherd at the Tent at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air Saturday evening for the Shine a Light on Recovery program to raise awareness of substance abuse and to remember those who died from it in Harford County. 

Matt Button | Aegis staff Baltimore Sun
