berdeen Mayor Mike Bennett speaks to the children of St. Joan of Arc School, parents, teachers and attendees at Aberdeen's Sept. 11 Remembrence Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Children from St. Joan of Arc School in Aberdeen, parents and other visitors await the start of Wednesday morning's 9/11 Rememberence Ceremony in Aberdeen's Festival Park Wednesday morning.

The Old Mountain Road overpass across I-95 in the Joppa area was dappled with red, white and blue Wednesday as people gathered and waved American flags at motorists in an observance of the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF