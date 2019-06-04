Ripken Experience Blue Crab Tournament skills competition
Billy and Cal Ripken were on hand Wednesday night at Cal Sr.'s Yard in Aberdeen for the skills competition of the Blue Crab Tournament. The Ripken brothers watched the competition and offered some baseball advice, posed for photos with the winning competitors and teams and held a question and answer session to round outthe evening.
Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
