A young Tom Voss clears a jump in an undated photo. The Harford County trainer of steeplechase and flat race horses died Jan. 21 at age 63.

Thomas Voss, age 12 and his grandfather, Edward Voss, age 79, get ready to ride to the hounds in 1962. A champion steeplechase trainer, Thomas Voss died Jan. 21 at Atlanta Hall, his Monkton farm.

A look back at the life and career of champion steeplechase trainer and lifelong Harford County horseman Thomas H. Voss who died on Jan. 21 at his Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton.

