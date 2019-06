MATT BUTTON | RECORD STAFF, The Record

The Aberdeen IronBirds erased 11 years of on-field futility in 2013 by winning the New York - Penn League's McNamara Division and clinching the team's first postseason appearance. Though the 'Birds, shown taking the field for Game 1 of the semifinals against Tri-City, were eliminated in the first round, this was by far the team's finest since it began play at Ripken Stadium in 2002.