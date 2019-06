Brady Little does some Ravens style jumping jacks during Saturday morning's Baltimore Ravens football clinic at the Fallston Parks and Recreation complex.

Baltimore Ravens Inside Linebackers Coach Don Martindale speaks to the group of young football players explaining the agenda for the morning during a football clinic Saturday morning at the Fallston Parks and Recreation complex.

A team of coaches from the Baltimore Ravens came out to the Fallston Parks and Recreation complex Saturday morning, June 14, to work with about 300 players of various ages to help them develop their football skills through a variety of drills.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF