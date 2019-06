The group of approximately 114 riders makes the final push to the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood Sunday morning for a brief stop and short ceremony before continuing the ride to Washington D.C.

Approximately 114 riders make their final push to the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood Sunday morning for a brief stop and short ceremony before continuing the ride to Washington, D.C., and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Police Unity Tour bike ride made a brief stop in Harford County Sunday morning at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct. The approximately 114 riders stopped for a short break and small ceremony before heading out for the next stop in Annapolis for the evening and finishing the tour Monday in Washington D.C. .

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF