CASA of Harford County Pinwheels for Prevention

April is child abuse prevention month. The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Harford County, held their seventh annual Vigil and Pinwheel Garden at the Harford County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Bel AIr Wednesday evening. 

photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
