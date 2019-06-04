CASA of Harford County Pinwheels for Prevention

Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun
Pinwheels gently spin in the wind Wednesday evening in front of the Harford County Circuit Courthouse in Bel Air during the Pinwheels for Prevention Vigil in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention month. The event was presented by the Court Appointed Special Advocates, (CASA) and the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun
Chay Peters of Bel Air, left, and his mom Lisa fill a few empty spots with more pinwheels during the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Harford County's seventh annual Vigil and Pinwheel Garden at the Harford County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Bel AIr Wednesday evening.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
April is child abuse prevention month. The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Harford County, held their seventh annual Vigil and Pinwheel Garden at the Harford County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Bel AIr Wednesday evening.
photos by Matt Button / The Aegis