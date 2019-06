After a demonstration jump in Harford County Saturday morning, Navy Leap Frog Team Chief Brad Woodard signs an autograph Saturday morning for Mackenna Steininger, 11, of Joppa.

One of the Navy Leap Frogs comes in for a landing at Harford County Airport near Churchvill Saturday morning after a parachute demonstration jump.

The Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team jumped over the Harford County Airport near Churchville on Saturday morning as part of the Star Spangled 200 celebration in and around Baltimore.

ERIKA BUTLER, The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group