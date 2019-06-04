National FFA President visits North Harford High School

National Future Farmers of America President Luke O’Leary, from California, visited North Harford High School and North Harford Elementary School Tuesday. O’Leary was in Washington, D.C. promoting National Agriculture Week. During his visit to North Harford High School, O’Leary met with the members of the North Harford FFA as well as other state representatives and traveled with them to North Harford Elementary to talk with children about agriculture.