GCH Blackrock Jungle Juice RN, or Mufasa, is shown with his handlers Heather Bremmer and Kevin Bednar. Owned by Kristen and Robin Greenwood, of Bel Air, the Bernese mountain dog was judged best of his breed at the Westminister Kennel Club show in New York earlier this week.

When the Greenwood family of Bel Air purchased their first family pet more than two decades ago, they never imagined that man’s best friend would lead them to competitions across the country and, eventually, to a coveted title at one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world.

AEGIS photos