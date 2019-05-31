Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Aegis

National Moment of Silence at HCC

Faculty, staff and students at Harford Community College gathered in the school's main Quad area Thursday to join in the National Moment of Silence to remember those lost in the shootings at Umpqua Community College in Oregon.

Matt Button | Aegis staff Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°