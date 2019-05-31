National Moment of Silence at HCC

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Faculty, staff and students gather in the main Quad area in front of the Student Center on the campus of Harford Community
College Thursday afternoon for a National Moment of Silence for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Oregon last week. SEE MORE GALLERIES
Harford Community
Harford Community College student William Alston of Joppatowne joins faculty, staff and fellow students as they bow their heads gather in the main Quad area in front of the Student Center on the campus of Harford Community College Thursday afternoon for a National Moment of Silence for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Oregon last week.
Faculty, staff and students at Harford Community
College gathered in the school's main Quad area Thursday to join in the National Moment of Silence to remember those lost in the shootings at Umpqua Community College in Oregon.
