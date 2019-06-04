Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Rick High with the Howard County Fire Dept., left, and Hector Pomales with the Baltimore County Police Dept. stand next to a wreath placed at the Fallen Heroes Memorial honoring first responders killed in the line of duty during the Fallen Heroes Day Memorial Service held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 3. Grave markers in the foreground are for, from left, Nathan Flynn, Amy Caprio and Jason Schneider.
Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
A flowers is seen placed among the names on the Fallen Heroes Memorial during the Fallen Heroes Day Memorial Service held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 3. The 34th annual such event in Maryland honors the lives of firefighters, police and other rescue personnel killed in the line of duty.
Pictures from the Fallen Heroes Day Memorial Service held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 3. The 34th annual event in Maryland honors the lives of firefighters, police and other rescue personnel killed in the line of duty.
Staff photos by Brian Krista