Harford County Public Library [pictures]

MATT BUTTON AEGIS STAFF, Baltimore Sun Media Group
A steady stream of patrons make their way in and out of the Bel Air Branch of the Harford County Public Library Monday afternoon. More than 1.8 million walk-in visits were logged at the Harford County Public Library's 11 branches for the second year in a row, according to the annual fiscal year report Library Director Mary Hastler presented during a recent session of the Board of Library Trustees.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
MATT BUTTON AEGIS STAFF, Baltimore Sun Media Group
More than 1.8 million walk-in visits were logged at the Harford County Public Library's 11 branches for the second year in a row, according to the annual fiscal year report Library Director Mary Hastler presented during a recent session of the Board of Library Trustees. Almost 10.9 million visits were made to the library's website and online catalog between July 1, 2013 and June 30, 2014, according to Hastler's report, while 423,000 people logged in on one of the library's public computers and 862,000 used the library's online data bases.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
More than 1.8 million walk-in visits were logged at the Harford County Public Library's 11 branches for the second year in a row, according to the annual fiscal year report. Almost 10.9 million visits were made to the library's website and online catalog between July 1, 2013 and June 30, 2014.
Matt Button | The Aegis Baltimore Sun Media Group