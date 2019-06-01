Harford County Public Library [pictures]

Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
More than 1.8 million walk-in visits were logged at the Harford County Public Library's 11 branches for the second year in a row, according to the annual fiscal year report. Almost 10.9 million visits were made to the library's website and online catalog between July 1, 2013 and June 30, 2014.
