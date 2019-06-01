Harford County Public Library [pictures]

MATT BUTTON AEGIS STAFF, Baltimore Sun Media Group

More than 1.8 million walk-in visits were logged at the Harford County Public Library's 11 branches for the second year in a row, according to the annual fiscal year report Library Director Mary Hastler presented during a recent session of the Board of Library Trustees. Almost 10.9 million visits were made to the library's website and online catalog between July 1, 2013 and June 30, 2014, according to Hastler's report, while 423,000 people logged in on one of the library's public computers and 862,000 used the library's online data bases.