Nolan Gallion Jr. was named EMS Person of the Year for 2013 by the Level Volunteer Fire Company Saturday.

Tyler Leavens was named the Level Volunteer Fire Company's Firefighter of the Year for 2013 Saturday.

Members of the Level Volunteer Fire Company were honored Saturday evening for doing "their level best" to serve the community during 2013, including members who saved the life of a dog rescued from a house fire.

DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF