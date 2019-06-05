Kolten Wong: CRWS to The Show [Pictures]
As a 12-year-old in 2003, Kolten Wong helped his Hilo, Hawaii, team capture the U.S. Championship at the Cal Ripken World Series in its first year in Aberdeen. Wong is now the second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals who will play the Baltimore Orioles this weekend at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, also the opening weekend for the 2014 CRWS.
