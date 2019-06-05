Kolten Wong: CRWS to The Show [Pictures]

Kolten Wong's Hilo, Hawaii, team won the U.S. Championship in the inaugural Cal Ripken World Series in Aberdeen in 2003, before losing to Mexico in the world championship game.

As a second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong catches a line drive off the bat of Washington Nationals' Scott Hairston on June 15, 2014, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

As a 12-year-old in 2003, Kolten Wong helped his Hilo, Hawaii, team capture the U.S. Championship at the Cal Ripken World Series in its first year in Aberdeen. Wong is now the second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals who will play the Baltimore Orioles this weekend at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, also the opening weekend for the 2014 CRWS.

The Aegis, Baltimore Sun Media Group