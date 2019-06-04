Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun

Visitors enjoy staying cool splashing in the water below the Kilgore Falls in Pylesville Thursday afternoon. The popularity of the Falling Branch area of Rocks State Park, which includes Kilgore Falls, has been causing problems with visitors trying to park along Clermont Mill and Falling Branch Roads near the parking area for the park. The small lot gets filled quickly causing folks to search for alternative areas nearby prompting neighbors to place no parking signs along the road.