DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF / The Aegis

Brendon Knopp-Hall, 11, a cadet with the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, holds the Lifesaver Award he received Saturday for saving his sister from choking. With him are, back row, from left, Assistant Chief Richard Brooks, Fire Chief Ryan Barrow, Assisant Chief Jason Freund and EMS Chief Danny Adkins. In the middle row, from left, are Fred Causey, cadet program coordinator, Brendon's father John Hall Jr., his mother Danielle Hall and outgoing company President Jeff Wainwright.