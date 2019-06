Fans find their seats admiring the postseason logo on the field as Friday night's play-off game against Tri-City gets under way.

A 2013 Post eason logo behind homeplate greets fans as they enter Ripken stadium for Friday night's first ever IronBirds play-off game against Tri-City.

For the first time in team history the Aberdeen IronBirds are in the postseason taking on the Tri-City ValleyCats for the first of a three game series starting at Ripken Stadium.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF