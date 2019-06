IronBirds payers Tad Gold, back, Zeke McGranahan, center, and Tanner Chleborad sign autographs for fans as they enter Ripken Stadium for Monday's final game of the season.

IronBirds fans Brendan Lanahan, left, Riley Lanahan, center and Logan Muggli cheer on the birds from their right field seats during Monday's final IronBirds game of the season at Ripken Stadium.

The Aberdeen IronBirds 2014 season came to a close Monday, with a Labor Day afternoon finale at Ripken Stadium. Despite the team falling into last place after capturing the division crown a year earlier, loyal fans said they had a good time and look forward to 2015.

Matt Button Aegis staff Baltimore Sun Media Group