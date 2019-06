Flight Crew member Shawny Hill, left, gets a fist bump from loyal IronBirds fan Dorian Bainbridge as Wednesday night's final regular season game gets under way at Ripken Stadium.

IronBirds mascots Ferrous, left, and Ripcord give high fives to player Ronarsy Ledesma as he takes the field for Wednesday night's final regular season game.

With loyal fans cheering them on, the Aberdeen IronBirds finished their regular season with a win over the Lowell Spinners at Ripken Stadium Wednesday evening. They will play in the teams first ever play-off game Friday.

