MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
A large display case in the lobby of the Independent Can Co.'s headquarters in Belcamp shows the variety of products the company has produced over its 90-year history.
MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Independent Can Co. owner Doug Huether, left, and his son, Rick Huether, president and CEO of the Belcamp company, pose with a piece of history, a sign from the company's facility on South Lakewood Avenue in Canton which they moved into in 1951. Independent Can was in the Canton neighborhood in southeast Baltimore before moving its headquarters to Harford County in the mid-1980s and has been in business for 90 years.
After nearly 90 years in operation, the business of manufacturing metal cans and creating labels for them remains fun for the Huether family, operators of the family-run Independent Can Company in Belcamp.
MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF