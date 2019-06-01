Independent Can Company

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Independent Can Co. owner Doug Huether, left, and his son, Rick Huether, president and CEO of the Belcamp company, pose with a piece of history, a sign from the company's facility on South Lakewood Avenue in Canton which they moved into in 1951. Independent Can was in the Canton neighborhood in southeast Baltimore before moving its headquarters to Harford County in the mid-1980s and has been in business for 90 years.